BUT General Membership Meeting On Sept. 1

Bernews - Monday, August 17, 2017

The Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] will be holding a General Membership Meeting on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 8:30am. The poster says, âBermuda...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Teachers Union Holding Emergency Meeting

Teachers Gather On Cabinet Grounds

Teachers Union To Hold Emergency Meeting

‘Bermuda In Springtime’ Camp For P1 To P4

Sept 17th: Town Hall Meeting On America’s Cup

BPSU Calls Membership Meeting For Apr 29

BPSU calls meeting for next Monday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Dubplates pushes Box Full of Steel

Teenage boy, 17, found dead after emergency services called to tent at Reading Festival��

No talent, no problem - Pageants more about beauty than talent, says franchise holder

Reggae Warriors win historic home test

Etana on tour of duty

Peter Tosh concert for Zambia

Davina Bennett is Miss Universe Jamaica

SPORTS more
Celebrity Exhibition Netball Match On Sept 9

Celebrity Exhibition Netball Match On Sept 9

Holder keeps Windies on top but England rally

La Forest pleased with Guaya’s success in Super League

Mitchell calls for ‘sea of red’ at Friday’s qualifier

BCB U-13 Inter Zone Cricket…Upper Corentyne remains unbeaten with victory over Lower Corentyne

GCB/CGI Contracts 28 Players

POLITICS more
Aecon To “Explore Potential Sale Of Company”

Can Cabinet instruct ONDCP? – ‘No’ says attorney

PLP wants to promote alternative energy

Same-sex couples to have rights protected

Pathways minister quits politics

Out of trouble...AGAIN

Steve Lyston | Don't blame poor for poverty

BUSINESS more
One the weeks big winner on the BSX

Novae shareholder revolt caused Axis to raise offer

Top insurance attorney Carey dies

Reinsurers braced for hit from Harvey

OneBeacon Declares $0.21 Quarter Dividend

Tech Times | Digicel and Huawei Technologies ready for a 4K future - First-ever broadcast of 4K - (UHD-TV) in the Caribbean

Shaw wants speedy introduction of single-digit interest rates

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
One dead, eight injured in three-vehicle smash up

‘Thug lifestyle’ said to be a survival tactic for some young men

Editorial: Punishment versus rehabilitation

School dropouts among five held for gas station robbery

Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day 7s tournament

Mason murdered, brother wounded at ‘back to school’ event

Management of police resources being improved - Montague

RELATED STORIES
Teachers Union Holding Emergency Meeting

Teachers Gather On Cabinet Grounds

Teachers Union To Hold Emergency Meeting

‘Bermuda In Springtime’ Camp For P1 To P4

Sept 17th: Town Hall Meeting On America’s Cup

BPSU Calls Membership Meeting For Apr 29

BPSU calls meeting for next Monday

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...