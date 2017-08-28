UK prepares to play hardball after EU 'massively over-egged' Brexit bill

Telegraph UK - Monday, August 17, 2017

Credit: AP 28 August 2017 8:18am The EU has massively over-egged their demands for a financial settlement for Brexit, British negotiators will tell their European opposite numbers this week. Both sides agree that the UK and EU have financial commitments to each other that will survive Brexit but...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 28 August 2017

Teenage boy, 17, found dead after emergency services called to tent at Reading Festival��

David Davis to demand more 'flexibility' from Brussels in Brexit talks

Home Office sends EU nationals deportation letters by 'error'

Cabinet splits result in bad start to Brexit negotiations

Britain must contribute to EU budget until 2020 to secure favourable Brexit terms

Philip Hammond 'does not recognise' EU demands for a £50 billion Brexit 'divorce bill'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Dubplates pushes Box Full of Steel

Teenage boy, 17, found dead after emergency services called to tent at Reading Festival��

No talent, no problem - Pageants more about beauty than talent, says franchise holder

Reggae Warriors win historic home test

Etana on tour of duty

Peter Tosh concert for Zambia

Davina Bennett is Miss Universe Jamaica

SPORTS more
Holder keeps Windies on top but England rally

La Forest pleased with Guaya’s success in Super League

Mitchell calls for ‘sea of red’ at Friday’s qualifier

BCB U-13 Inter Zone Cricket…Upper Corentyne remains unbeaten with victory over Lower Corentyne

GCB/CGI Contracts 28 Players

Guyana Jaguars 3-Day Franchise League bowls off this weekend

Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day 7s tournament

POLITICS more
Out of trouble...AGAIN

Steve Lyston | Don't blame poor for poverty

Phillips questions Govt's delay in implementing Zones of Special Operations

Drones to protect Scarlet Ibis

‘Powerful’ treble lined up

MISSING: Sherelle Akila Caroll

Garcia: Teachers must teach well

BUSINESS more
Tech Times | Digicel and Huawei Technologies ready for a 4K future - First-ever broadcast of 4K - (UHD-TV) in the Caribbean

Shaw wants speedy introduction of single-digit interest rates

Cut Gov't waste to improve public sector salaries — UCASE head

NEL reports $53.6 million profits

Draghi urges cooperation to fight anti-globalisation

Yellen defends bank regulations passed after 2008 crisis

Yellen defends bank regulations

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Editorial: Punishment versus rehabilitation

School dropouts among five held for gas station robbery

Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day 7s tournament

Mason murdered, brother wounded at ‘back to school’ event

Management of police resources being improved - Montague

Police arrest second man in Buckingham Palace terror incident

Pakistani police fire tear gas to disperse anti-US crowd

RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 28 August 2017

Teenage boy, 17, found dead after emergency services called to tent at Reading Festival��

David Davis to demand more 'flexibility' from Brussels in Brexit talks

Home Office sends EU nationals deportation letters by 'error'

Cabinet splits result in bad start to Brexit negotiations

Britain must contribute to EU budget until 2020 to secure favourable Brexit terms

Philip Hammond 'does not recognise' EU demands for a £50 billion Brexit 'divorce bill'

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...