German woman dies, raises death toll to 16 in Spain attacks

Jamaica Observer - Monday, August 17, 2017

MADRID, Spain (AP) â A 51-year-old German woman died yesterday from injuries suffered in the August 17, 2017 vehicle attack in Barcelona, raising the overall death toll in Spain's recent attacks to 16, health officials in Catalonia said.The woman died in the intensive care unit of...read more

