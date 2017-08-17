Customs no closer to BRA fit

Nation News - Sunday, August 17, 2017

WORKERS AT CUSTOMS and excise department still believe that the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) will be an uncomfortable fit for them. That is why the transition to the BRA, which has been a bone...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
NUPW to hold emergency meeting on McDowall demotion

Sinckler may sit in on BRA talks

Don’t sign

BRA workers meeting with union

BRA for Customs

Parties pleased with latest Customs talks

Go-slow ends



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
GCC/Igloo Hockey Festival underway at GCC ground

Warriors get wonderful welcome on Essequibo visit

Busta/ECB 40-Over Festival …Simbu, Adams propels Leguan into final, EB E’bo prevail on better net run rate

Movements Dance Company eyes International market

No grave concerns for headphone party trend

Battle of the eras - Music of the 60s, 70s, said to be most impactful

Headphone companies eager to branch out

SPORTS more
Kenwyne injured out

Spin set to star in semis

Look Fuh Points take two titles

GCC/Igloo Hockey Festival underway at GCC ground

Berbice Chess Association established

UG Trojans flawless on the night

Banks Beer Cup 5-a-side football kicks off on Tuesday

POLITICS more
Kenwyne injured out

Berbice Chess Association established

Venezuela: The longer view

NZ regain Women’s Rugby World Cup

Photos & Video: PLP Back To School Fun Day

Photos & Video: PLP Back To School Fun Day

Acting PM troubled by killing of children in Clarendon; to visit victims' families

BUSINESS more
Dottin: Act now

Yellen defends bank regulations

Trump administration imposes sweeping sanctions on Venezuela

Venezuela: The longer view

Young and overspent? How to tackle credit card debt

New job for Robin Levy

How new managers - avoid becoming tyrants - Perhaps you have observed what author Dacher Keltner calls 'The Power Paradox'. A...

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Kenwyne injured out

‘Listen’ to idle youth

Social Partnership to hear report on gangs, gun violence

Dottin: Act now

Mystery plane and airstrip probe…Businessman who allegedly hired contractor detained

Sterling rescues Man City

No blame game in violence fight

RELATED STORIES
NUPW to hold emergency meeting on McDowall demotion

Sinckler may sit in on BRA talks

Don’t sign

BRA workers meeting with union

BRA for Customs

Parties pleased with latest Customs talks

Go-slow ends

RECENT COMMENTS
'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

RECENT COMMENTS
'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...