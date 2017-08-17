Astral travel: A journey towards intuition and creativity

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, August 17, 2017

Astral Travel, also called astral projection, is term used in esotericism to describe a wilful out-of-body experience, but for the most part, it's an involuntary experience.It's based on the premise that attached to the physical body is the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Diary of the ghetto priest | Death: the doorway to eternity

Religion & Culture | Dreams: A pathway to enlightenment

Religion & Culture | ‘The Third Eye’: A gateway to psychic powers

Religion & Culture: Silence: The spiritual practice of the ages

Religion & Culture: Heaven and hell - Fact or fantasy?

Above us only sky?

NATURAL HEALING: Natural Laws – Spiritual Laws



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos & Video: PLP Back To School Fun Day

Dancehall artiste Mavado to star at WCMF 2017

“Issa Holiday” Event Set For September 3

Still in shock

Good fun at Wet Sundaze

'SHE SAID YES - ... Craigy T pops the question

BUEI To Screen ‘Churchill’ Film On Sunday

SPORTS more
Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite put Windies in strong position on 1st day of 2nd Test

Bermuda Sailors In Gold Fleet In Canada

O’Young, Khellawan capture U-13 mixed doubles gold

Hope, Brathwaite lead Windies reply

Lady tipped to win Massy United Derby

Subandhi, Cordon take Senior Carebaco titles

Telesford fifth in University Games 200m final

POLITICS more
NZ regain Women’s Rugby World Cup

Photos & Video: PLP Back To School Fun Day

Photos & Video: PLP Back To School Fun Day

Acting PM troubled by killing of children in Clarendon; to visit victims' families

OECS countries offering CBI looking to sync regulations and legislation

Prime Minister out of state on private business

Cooper signs to Correcaminos UAT

BUSINESS more
Best urges businesses to protect island

Downgrade avoided

Your mental model will affect your investing

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 25 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 25 2017

‘Attraction Is Bermuda’s Natural Environment’

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting August 26

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Sterling rescues Man City

No blame game in violence fight

Car accident in Devonshire

Grange describes Clarendon killings as despicable

Police seek help to ID body pushed from car

Acting PM troubled by killing of children in Clarendon; to visit victims' families

Police officer criticised for saying he was 'fed up' looking after drug addicts

RELATED STORIES
Diary of the ghetto priest | Death: the doorway to eternity

Religion & Culture | Dreams: A pathway to enlightenment

Religion & Culture | ‘The Third Eye’: A gateway to psychic powers

Religion & Culture: Silence: The spiritual practice of the ages

Religion & Culture: Heaven and hell - Fact or fantasy?

Above us only sky?

NATURAL HEALING: Natural Laws – Spiritual Laws

RECENT COMMENTS
'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

RECENT COMMENTS
'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Lynn Clark: if you need the help of a hacker to hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he also helped me hack into my husband phone with out physical access to his phone he hacked into my...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...