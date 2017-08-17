Cuffie: CNMG was not commercially successful

Trinidad Newsday - Saturday, August 17, 2017

STATE-OWNED media house, Caribbean New Media Group (CNMG) is to be succeeded by a revamped Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT). This was revealed by the Minister of Public Administration and Communications, Maxie Cuffie, who said Cabinet took the decision at its weekly meeting at the Diplomatic...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cuffie says Govt close to making decision on CNMG and GISL

Cabinet reviews CNMG options

Maxie hails Helens tenure

Minister gets report on CNMG/GISL

T&T Government slashes money for Carnival 2016

CNMGs $10.7M loss, cause for celebration

T&T Communications Minister addresses Caribbean media practitioners



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lawrence disappointed

Second Igloo Hockey Festival commences at GCC

ECB Busta 40-over Festival…East Bank, South and North Essequibo triumph

Ernie Smith says next month's show will be special

Students To Host Neighborhood Cook Out

NOVA Mas To Host ”Riddim Rave’ On Sept 2

World Creole Music Festival promotions in St. Maarten this weekend

SPORTS more
TT pair ousted in U-18 doubles semis

Roach urges batsmen to push for 1st innings lead

Lawrence rues missed opportunities by TT attackers

Thompson disqualified for false start at World Juniors

Indian Rajrajan on course for CAREBACO crown

Borde: TKR focused ahead of Tallawahs clash

Indian Cricket League T20 bowls off today in Bamboo

POLITICS more
Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat

PM, Edward Seaga to get awards at New York diaspora event

Ministry wants to meet with CXC

Police might handcuff a dead man next

'Rom Rom' moves to Humble Lion

Audley Shaw named Finance Minister of the Year for the Caribbean

Yes, I can trust again - Part 1

BUSINESS more
Corporate restructuring of Angostura

Bmobile launches its Unlimited campaign

TTNGL declines $0.25

OECS countries looking to standardise CBI programmes

Trump administration imposes sweeping sanctions on Venezuela

All steady on the BSX

Aecon plans to put itself up for sale

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Two detained as kidnapped schoolboys found

St Vincent Gov't minister wants discussions on ganja use for medicinal purposes

Chef closes restaurant due to violence, continues cooking at hotel

Harman Barracks to house more police recruits

Al-Faisal to face charges of recruiting would-be terrorists for ISIS

New chairman

Major General Saunders' role will not compromise my work, says St Kitts top cop

RELATED STORIES
Cuffie says Govt close to making decision on CNMG and GISL

Cabinet reviews CNMG options

Maxie hails Helens tenure

Minister gets report on CNMG/GISL

T&T Government slashes money for Carnival 2016

CNMGs $10.7M loss, cause for celebration

T&T Communications Minister addresses Caribbean media practitioners

RECENT COMMENTS
Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

RECENT COMMENTS
Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...