Cabbie uses 5-inch nails to stimulate women

Jamaica Star - Friday, August 17, 2017

Some people use toys and simulators to help out in the bedroom, but Dave Turgott of Font Hill in St Thomas has all the support he needs for sexual satisfaction in his five-inch fingernails.The 39-year-old man told THE WEEKEND STAR that he first...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Health Beat: A Show of Hands for Health

Health Beat: A Show of Hands for Health

Living like a hog

Normal 0 false false false EN-CARRIBEAN X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 Going to the market with Dave Rodney /* Style...

HEALTH TALK: Your nails and your health

Font to Head EPA’s Caribbean Environmental Protection Division

HEALTH TALK: Your nails and your health



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Marie says WCMF was never intended to make a profit

UPDATED: Abeeku and the Maroons premieres at CARIMAC Saturday

Ding Dong to ignite Marco Polo

Industry lacks professionalism, says Prohgres

Sasanya expects big things from career

DV gets controversial with 'She Gone'

Top DJs for 'Life's Good'

SPORTS more
Jones and Sun pull off big win over Dallas

Bahamian Amron Sands preparing for upcoming fight

Evans qualifies for two finals at Summer Universiade

Shaunae carts off the Diamond

Hoffenheim humbling has effect on Klopp

More changes for Goslings Invitational

Local players get chance for ranking points

POLITICS more
Emmanuel Macron called 'arrogant' and 'inexperienced' by Polish prime minister Beata��Szydlo��in worker spat��

DV gets controversial with 'She Gone'

It’s going to be a ‘Guitar Fantasy’ kind of weekend

The show goes on

Government still determined on Grand Lucayan winter opening

Sunwing in GB hotel talks

Bahamian Amron Sands preparing for upcoming fight

BUSINESS more
Ocean Terraces on hold again

BTC technicians still fighting for ‘fair deal’

Government still determined on Grand Lucayan winter opening

Sunwing in GB hotel talks

Wilson to be replaced as financial secretary

Tourism firings ‘not political’

Off The Rock: Airline Apps & Membership

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Non-English speaking victims of crime to be given priority, police chief suggests

Gun seized in Merseyside is 'most criminally used firearm in Britain'

Danish police probe possible link between Kim Wall's murder and 1986 cold case��

Missing: Steven Weare

Daniiboo celebrates birthday in style

Curvy Diva to shoot first music video

13-year-old child among three killed in Clarendon gun attack

RELATED STORIES
Health Beat: A Show of Hands for Health

Health Beat: A Show of Hands for Health

Living like a hog

Normal 0 false false false EN-CARRIBEAN X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 Going to the market with Dave Rodney /* Style...

HEALTH TALK: Your nails and your health

Font to Head EPA’s Caribbean Environmental Protection Division

HEALTH TALK: Your nails and your health

RECENT COMMENTS
Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

RECENT COMMENTS
Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...