Allman Town Primary School gets upgrade

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, August 17, 2017

Some 700 students at the Allman Town Primary School in East Kingston will have upgraded sanitary conveniences when they start the new school year in September.This will be made possible from a donation of more than $500,000 from JN Fund Managers, to...read more

