Reading clinic promotes growth

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, August 17, 2017

The ability to read is a powerful tool, but a passion for reading is an even more powerful quality. The Jamaica Intensive Reading Clinic (JIRC) wants to develop the passion for reading at the earliest stages, targeting children in need of literacy...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Manchester reading clinic breaks barriers

AXIS Donates $10,000 To The Reading Clinic

AXIS Donates $10,000 To The Reading Clinic

Books needed for reading camp in July

Santana Morris giving children hope through reading

Teacher organises islandwide reading initiative

Official confident Jamaica will achieve literacy target



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
FOOTBALL: Reggae Boyz clip Soca Warriors 2-1

Music Video: Charm Releases ‘Whirlwind’

Excitement to follow Xaymaca band launch in November ...With pop-up fetes, cruise, random 'lymes'

21st Hapilos Digital Music Awards exceed expectations

Denroy Morgan gets keys to Brooklyn

Christos DC spreads timeless music through 'Tessera'

Excitement reached fever pitch at Summit

SPORTS more
Jon Marshall is too light to lose

Singles start today at Caribbean Pre-Cadet Table Tennis

McCullum, Bravo fire TKR past Patriots

TT coach hails team

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football

Real Madrid in tough Champions League group

Holder, Windies look to improve at Headingley

POLITICS more
5 Things To Do This Weekend

Walter Molano | Venezuela: Looking at recovery scenarios

Jon Marshall is too light to lose

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football

Alpha Institute crafting future leaders

Thailand's supreme court to seek arrest warrant for former prime minister��Yingluck Shinawatra

Barbados and Chile to strengthen relationship

BUSINESS more
Exports spike at Jamaican Teas

Credit bureaus having positive effect on non-performing loans

Derrimon bets on ‘Select’ health choices of the well-to-do

Arc gives Deanall Barnes a shot at running manufacturing company

Epsilon to continue fight for SVL stake at Privy Council

UCC to sell franchises, list spin-off company on JSE

Amazon to cut prices on Whole Foods staples

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Arc gives Deanall Barnes a shot at running manufacturing company

Commish calls on churches to help cut domestic violence

Thailand's supreme court to seek arrest warrant for former prime minister��Yingluck Shinawatra

Walcott 5th, Borel 7th in Diamond League

American Living in Belize Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession

Jevon Belizaire Recaptured and Arraigned for Murder

Brothers Charged for Ambush Murder of Scott Charles on Ambergris

RELATED STORIES
Manchester reading clinic breaks barriers

AXIS Donates $10,000 To The Reading Clinic

AXIS Donates $10,000 To The Reading Clinic

Books needed for reading camp in July

Santana Morris giving children hope through reading

Teacher organises islandwide reading initiative

Official confident Jamaica will achieve literacy target

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
Rebecca Armstrong: This is really amazing! I've never met any one who is doing it better,big shoutout to mitchbourne(@)cyberservices.com, he's absolutely the best when it comes to GRADES CHANGE, FACEBOOK, GMAIL, and...

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Kyle Peters: Do you need to hire a licensed hacker one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? One of the tricks he did...

Time to fix Dump-Up Beach
donald: A good credit score will allow you to play the game with better odds than someone with poor or no credit score. Sometimes credit is needed when you want to do big things.There are ways to get a...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...