Fleets of 'driverless' lorries will be trialled on Britain's motorways from next year, Government announces

Telegraph UK - Thursday, August 17, 2017

24 August 2017 10:46pm Fleets of "driverless" lorries which accelerate and brake at the same time will be trialled on Britain's motorways for the first time next year, ministers have announced. Up to three lorries will travel in automated convoys which will be controlled by a driver in the lead...read more

