Can Hike in the Departure Tax be Reversed?

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Speaking about the BAA, there have been concerns about the travel tax that was implemented, particularly so for Tropic Air, which had some regional flights that they had to suspend. [...]read more

