Alterations for new design at Par-la-Ville

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

The new barrier system at Par-la-Ville car park has resulted in changes at the facilitys entrance and exit, according to the City of Hamilton. The arrangement has been made to accommodate what are now two exit lanes for traffic coming out of the parking lot. After turning left at the top of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Par-la-Ville parking system launches Monday

Par-la-Ville car park closures next week

Opposition MPs refuse to vote on Par-la-Ville leases

Bill to authorise Par-la-Ville hotel tabled in the House of Assembly

Donal Smith City of Hamilton committed to Par-la-Ville hotel

Stretch of Par-la-Ville Road reopens to traffic

Par-la-Ville Road reduced to one lane starting tonight



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Think you know Barbados? Think again…

Police carry out in pre-Notting Hill carnival raids

Azkella wants to 'Ease The Stress'

Govana plans to break boundaries with EP

I-Octane inks management, recording deals

Pool party sex video angers entertainment industry

Strykz Bowling Lounge Opens New Restaurant

SPORTS more
Wagner Talk About Wells Huddersfield Future

Video: Chris Douglas Receives Cup Match Award

Three Bahamians qualify for Diamond League Finals

Video: New Golf Event With Nancy Lopez

CPL: Patriots beat Tallawahs by 37 runs

Dominican tech start-up Caribonix among winners in CTEP Regional Competition

Young tennis players continue to excel around the region

POLITICS more
Former Libyan prime minister released after being 'kidnapped in Tripoli' 

29 bid farewell to Lead Institute

Baron offers to help new minister

PNP selects Shane Alexis as South East St Mary candidate

PNP's 'Chairman for Life' Bobby Pickersgill retiring after 25 years

Hanna-Martin will seek a leadership position in PLP

Davis won’t back anyone in PLP races

BUSINESS more
Dominican Tech Start-Up Caribonix Emerges as Winners in CTEP Regional Competition

Internet provider TBi hit by outage

FINCO suffers increase in non-performing loans

BPL union ‘sad’ over firing of CEO

Airbnb to trigger economic growth

Numbers industry ‘shouldering construction’

29 bid farewell to Lead Institute

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
China to relaunch world’s fastest bullet train after deadly 2011 crash

Male police officers given £96,000 payout after they were sidelined for calling out sexism  

Guyana prisoner found dead in cell

Spain suspect says terror cell planned big attack on monuments

Even cautious young people post about sex and drugs online, study suggests

Police seize Yorkshire terrier under the Dangerous Dogs Act after he 'attacks' a delivery driver

North Korea twice attempted to ship material to Syria's chemical weapons agency, UN experts say

RELATED STORIES
Par-la-Ville parking system launches Monday

Par-la-Ville car park closures next week

Opposition MPs refuse to vote on Par-la-Ville leases

Bill to authorise Par-la-Ville hotel tabled in the House of Assembly

Donal Smith City of Hamilton committed to Par-la-Ville hotel

Stretch of Par-la-Ville Road reopens to traffic

Par-la-Ville Road reduced to one lane starting tonight

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...