England legend Boycott apologises for 'black face' remark

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â Controversial England batting legend Geoff Boycott made a grovelling apology on Tuesday for remarking he needed to "black up his face" to get a knighthood at an event last week.The 76-year-old astonished his audience with his comment during a question and...read more

