Some remains of missing sailors found on USS John McCain, US Pacific Fleet commander says

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

Some remains of missing sailors found on USS John McCain, US Pacific Fleet commander says ALL SECTIONS More Some remains of missing sailors found on USS John McCain, US Pacific Fleet commander says Some remains found in search for missing sailors on USS John McCain 00:50 22 August 2017 12:17pm...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Commander of US navy orders worldwide 'operational pause' as analysts suspect crew fatigue may be factor in naval collision 

Rescue efforts launched after US warship collides with merchant vessel near Singapore

US warship Indianapolis found 18,000 feet deep in Pacific Ocean

HMS Queen Elizabeth teams up with USS George HW Bush during exercises off Scotland

Search continues for missing US sailors as investigators seek explanation for collision off Japanese coast

US Navy destroyer collides with merchant ship off Japanese coast 

Sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters was on the vessel all the time



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Flamefest: Man dies and woman found unconscious after kinky sex festival in Tunbridge Wells

Bancey Bistro brings life to Hip Strip

The perils of letting a buyer move in early

The Breezes offers spectacular views

My goal was helping youngsters

Video: Gombeys Perform At Carifesta

Emilia Clarke nervous about 'Game of Thrones' season finale - Was overly happing doing sex and nude scenes

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, August 22, 2017

Great Sound wins again

Kirkland enjoys glory in San Diego

Captain Bashir leads Cuts promotion push

Couple of pioneers hold court on island

Smith top challenge is work and athletics

Huddersfield quality puts Wells in balance

POLITICS more
PLP must stretch the tent

Editorial: Back to Africa

Light on Corruption | The culture of casual corruption

Colombia offers asylum to Venezuela prosecutor

Government urged to withdraw Chinese from Heroes' Circle projects

JSC on ferries may sit several times

Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 21 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 21 2017

JMMB Group’s Q1 revenue up

Growth & Jobs | How to get your company listed

Oil and gas sector can redistribute employment in Guyana – Economics expert

Digicel hosts second phase of Big brother clinic at The Marriott

Big award in lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Duterte faces nationwide revolt over drugs war after killing of schoolboy sparks outrage

'I wasn't going to leave him': Birmingham hero who comforted dying Barcelona victim speaks out

Great Sound wins again

Murder No. 23

Cops take aim at female scammers

Spanish terror attacks: Four men appear in court for questioning after on-the-run suspected jihadist shot dead

Thieves sell stolen avocados on Facebook as demand skyrockets

RELATED STORIES
Commander of US navy orders worldwide 'operational pause' as analysts suspect crew fatigue may be factor in naval collision 

Rescue efforts launched after US warship collides with merchant vessel near Singapore

US warship Indianapolis found 18,000 feet deep in Pacific Ocean

HMS Queen Elizabeth teams up with USS George HW Bush during exercises off Scotland

Search continues for missing US sailors as investigators seek explanation for collision off Japanese coast

US Navy destroyer collides with merchant ship off Japanese coast 

Sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters was on the vessel all the time

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...