Immigration Corner | Can boyfriend file for me?

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

Dear Ms Powell,I have been seeing a Canadian man for the past two years. He wanted me to visit this summer and I applied for a visitor's visa, but I was denied because of family ties. Can he sponsor me even though we are not married? He has been...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Immigration Corner | How do I get to Canada?

Immigrating as a conjugal partner

Immigation Corner: Telephone love! Can we get married over the phone?

Telephone love! - Can we get married over the phone?

How can a chef get to Canada?

IMMIGRATION CORNER - Clearing the air on family-sponsorship policies

How can I get my boyfriend to Canada?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Emilia Clarke nervous about 'Game of Thrones' season finale - Was overly happing doing sex and nude scenes

Ernie Smith continues 50th anniversary celebration in music - Artiste recently paid courtesy call on governor general

US filmmaker makes directorial debut with 'Bruk Out!'

Irwin duet creating musical waves

Hours for NYC's Caribbean festival shifted to fight violence

Hapilos awards on tonight

Where It's At Florida reunion

SPORTS more
Williams : Everything happens for a reason

Borde: Nurse adds new edge to Knight Riders

Corneal: Jamaica ideal warm-up for TT

Rangers halt Nationals’ win streak in WoLF Super League

Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

Walton takes shine off Smith hundred as Tridents lose again

Two Bajan cyclists knocked down

POLITICS more
Light on Corruption | The culture of casual corruption

Colombia offers asylum to Venezuela prosecutor

Government urged to withdraw Chinese from Heroes' Circle projects

JSC on ferries may sit several times

Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

TTOC steps it up for gender equality

‘Queen’ to rule at Yarmy?

BUSINESS more
Growth & Jobs | How to get your company listed

Oil and gas sector can redistribute employment in Guyana – Economics expert

Digicel hosts second phase of Big brother clinic at The Marriott

Big award in lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer

CIF adds $0.10

Total expands in North Sea with purchase of Maersk Oil

Julius Espat Says it’s Time for Petrocaribe/BIL/BTB Audit

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Spanish terror attacks: Four men appear in court for questioning after on-the-run suspected jihadist shot dead

Thieves sell stolen avocados on Facebook as demand skyrockets

Focus needed on mental, social element of crime - McGregor

Nearly 3,000 still living in camps after 2010 earthquake in Haiti

This Day in History — August 22

$1 million worth of ganja seized at Kingston port

Hours for NYC's Caribbean festival shifted to fight violence

RELATED STORIES
Immigration Corner | How do I get to Canada?

Immigrating as a conjugal partner

Immigation Corner: Telephone love! Can we get married over the phone?

Telephone love! - Can we get married over the phone?

How can a chef get to Canada?

IMMIGRATION CORNER - Clearing the air on family-sponsorship policies

How can I get my boyfriend to Canada?

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...