What’s Going on at Airports Authority?

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

The Belize Airports Authority was featured in a patronage scandal in 2014, when then-Minister in charge Edmond Castro was discovered to have used its funds for work in his Belize [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
U.S. Re-States Authority on Fate of Edmond Castro Visa

Opposition Leader calls for an independent audit of Airports Authority accounts

G.O.B. takes action on the Castro Cheques Scandal: the Belize Airport Authority Board to resign

Belize Airports Authority stands by its minister; Board member speaks out

Teachers weigh in; say corruption is corruption

More on the Castro and cheques from Belize Airports Authority

The fleecing of the Belize Airports Authority….over $30,000 paid on behalf of Edmond Castro



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Old School Jam On August 25th

Reggae Old School Jam On August 25th

Teenager, 17, sexually assaulted by two different men as she travelled home on train from music festival, police say

Frass Hill recruits DJ Kenny for mixtape

Raverz Movement throws back-to-school treat

Afro Punk heads to Brooklyn

Carnival bands plan early launch

SPORTS more
Two Bajan cyclists knocked down

Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

Walton takes shine off Smith hundred as Tridents lose again

TTOC steps it up for gender equality

Chase, Holder tumble in ICC rankings

‘Queen’ to rule at Yarmy?

Shadab returns to TKR

POLITICS more
Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

TTOC steps it up for gender equality

Shadab returns to TKR

New Amendments to Laws, Start of Lands Re-Organization

P.M. Concedes: Vega Land Deals ‘Is What It Is’

CWI names ODI squad for current UK tour

Bunting defends previous FLA board, accuses JLP of playing politics

BUSINESS more
CIF adds $0.10

Total expands in North Sea with purchase of Maersk Oil

Julius Espat Says it’s Time for Petrocaribe/BIL/BTB Audit

Butterfield Bank lower in New York

Ones higher speed internet reaches farther

BTA Funding Available For Entrepreneurs Ideas

Global Forum: Bermuda Is “Largely Compliant”

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Chase, Holder tumble in ICC rankings

Walcott hunts Diamond League medal

A New Father Jailed for Prohibited Firearm at Store

Weed Not Decriminalized Yet: Businessman Zane Galvez Busted

Salvadoran Shot While Running from Police

Police Strike a POSE over Weekend

Laborer Hacked to Death Down South, in Santa Cruz

RELATED STORIES
U.S. Re-States Authority on Fate of Edmond Castro Visa

Opposition Leader calls for an independent audit of Airports Authority accounts

G.O.B. takes action on the Castro Cheques Scandal: the Belize Airport Authority Board to resign

Belize Airports Authority stands by its minister; Board member speaks out

Teachers weigh in; say corruption is corruption

More on the Castro and cheques from Belize Airports Authority

The fleecing of the Belize Airports Authority….over $30,000 paid on behalf of Edmond Castro

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...