Tears flow freely at funeral of Penville 5

Dominica News Online - Monday, August 17, 2017

Mourners came from far and wide across Dominica to sympathize with the family and bid a final farewell to the âPenville 5â³ on Saturday, August 19. Brenon Mandella Opher; Cecil Jude Jean Jr; Chris Richard Marcellin; Clement LeBlanc Jr and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Acting Prime Minister Reginald Austrie offer words of comfort at Penville vigil

Statement by the President of Dominica on the tragic death of five young men of Penville

Cancer patients advised not to be overwhelmed by fear

Cancer patients advised not to be overwhelmed by fear

Speakers at funeral: Be your brother’s keeper

Hector and Jno Hope laid to rest

Catholic community celebrates life of Deacon Kevin Bellot



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sharing the spotlight in first exhibition

Diwali rebirth

Rasta British hoping to Touchdown

Cashan continues musical Journey

Jesse Royal looks to new Generation

Richie keeping ska alive

Cultural road show

SPORTS more
Junior girls finish sixth overall at Centrobasket

Johnson open to giving back to local boxing in the future

Four Bahamians competing at World University Games

Cricket: Premier & First Division Results

Boccia Team Conclude Competing In Columbia

Cricket: Premier & First Division Results

Photos & Results: BBBFF’s ‘Night Of Champions’

POLITICS more
CTO calls for dialogue on U.S.-Caribbean legislation

Turnquest pleased with progress in govt’s first 100 days

Govt making progress on austerity plan

Four Bahamians competing at World University Games

Wilchcombe ‘disturbed’ by tourism firings

Former minister says Fitzgerald exercised poor judgment

PM: FNM govt cleaning up pervasive corruption

BUSINESS more
CTO calls for dialogue on U.S.-Caribbean legislation

Turnquest pleased with progress in govt’s first 100 days

BCA looking to govt for public projects resurgence

Govt making progress on austerity plan

PM: FNM govt cleaning up pervasive corruption

Premier Tickets Limited Evolves To Premier

BTA Funding Available For Entrepreneurs Ideas

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
CTO calls for dialogue on U.S.-Caribbean legislation

Turnquest pleased with progress in govt’s first 100 days

Junior girls finish sixth overall at Centrobasket

BPL union: We do not condone stealing

Murders up 39 percent

Govt ups efforts to tackle crime

Accident in Coulibistrie claims life of young man

RELATED STORIES
Acting Prime Minister Reginald Austrie offer words of comfort at Penville vigil

Statement by the President of Dominica on the tragic death of five young men of Penville

Cancer patients advised not to be overwhelmed by fear

Cancer patients advised not to be overwhelmed by fear

Speakers at funeral: Be your brother’s keeper

Hector and Jno Hope laid to rest

Catholic community celebrates life of Deacon Kevin Bellot

RECENT COMMENTS
Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...