'Left-leaning' National Trust head admits: 'We have alienated traditional members', after spate of controversies

Telegraph UK - Sunday, August 17, 2017

'Left-leaning' National Trust head admits: 'We have alienated traditional members', after spate of controversies ALL SECTIONS More 'Left-leaning' National Trust head admits: 'We have alienated traditional members', after spate of controversies Director General of the National Trust, Dame Helen...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dame Helen Mirren: 'I hated being a cliche of sexiness'

Renowned businesswoman Dame Helen Alexander dies

National Trust facing membership boycott over gay campaign

Controversial National Trust boss Dame Helen Ghosh quits to take over Oxford college

National Trust and Cadbury face boycott as outcry spreads over 'ridiculous' Easter egg row

Who is the National Trust's boss Dame Helen Ghosh?

Easter Egg Row: Church of England accuses National Trust of "airbrushing" religion out of children's egg hunt 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
DanceSations School Summer Dance Recital

With Honours

Suarez circus filled with excitement

Sheila Hylton returns with True Love

Hugh Mundell returns to Africa

Inner Circle add flavour to classic

Int'l film buyer advises local players to find niche markets

SPORTS more
DIAMOND LEAGUE: Calvert-Powell remains positive after missing out on final in Birmingham

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Russell takes third place and looks forward to Commonwealth Games

Meet Bermuda Football Player Chechulae Dowling

Bermuda’s Boccia Team Continue Individual Play

Meet Bermuda Football Player Chechulae Dowling

Baileys Bay romp to Eastern Counties win

Nicaragua Defeat Bermuda U15 Football Team

POLITICS more
SOCIAL SCENE: PM's Crop Over reception

Argo Group To Sponsor Vestas 11th Hour Racing

PoS mayor needs help for homeless centre

PNM taken aback by Kamla

COP to meet on way forward

PNP facing a hiding - Comrades in a struggle to keep St Mary seat from JLP after MP's death

Ain't no valley low enough in the PNP's quest for Jamaica House

BUSINESS more
In Lebanon, salt producers fear craft is drying up

North-South Highway drives Dolphin Cove revenue up

Money swiped via ATM in an instant — returned in four months

Bank lending rates are still too high — Wynter

Age Quod Agis motto gives courage to Vertis Technology Jamaican company making waves across the Caribbean and Europe

Religion & Culture | Ipadawale: The journey home to Nigeria

Public sector transformation will help businesses, says PM

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Ted Heath report 'could be buried' after police pass file to Independent Inquiry into Child Abuse, his family fear

£400m drugs haul seized by Royal Navy task force pursuing smugglers in the Gulf and Indian Ocean

Unidentified cyclist killed in motor vehicle crash in Hanover

Anti-Isil offensives: Soldiers fighting terror show solidarity with Barcelona victims as Tal Afar assault begins

Hero cop who gunned down terrorists was former special forces soldier

Quallo says four of five policemen in Tivoli enquiry report not involved in operational roles

Police Commissioner begins implementing JCF review panel recommendations

RELATED STORIES
Dame Helen Mirren: 'I hated being a cliche of sexiness'

Renowned businesswoman Dame Helen Alexander dies

National Trust facing membership boycott over gay campaign

Controversial National Trust boss Dame Helen Ghosh quits to take over Oxford college

National Trust and Cadbury face boycott as outcry spreads over 'ridiculous' Easter egg row

Who is the National Trust's boss Dame Helen Ghosh?

Easter Egg Row: Church of England accuses National Trust of "airbrushing" religion out of children's egg hunt 

RECENT COMMENTS
Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...