Trini on UN sanctions list

Trinidad Newsday - Sunday, August 17, 2017

Trinidad and Tobago national Shane Dominic Crawford has been placed on the United Nations and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. In a statement issued by the Communications Unit of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, last evening, the ministry said Crawford was listed as an individual...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trinidad court freezes assets of international terrorist

US names Trinidadian national as international terrorist

US names Trinidadian national as international terrorist

US, Arab allies hit IS strongholds in Syria, Iraq

Al-Qaida has changed shape, but is it weaker?

Al-Qaida calls for more attacks on embassies

German-Afghan man accused of al-Qaida membership



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
With Honours

Suarez circus filled with excitement

Sheila Hylton returns with True Love

Hugh Mundell returns to Africa

Inner Circle add flavour to classic

Int'l film buyer advises local players to find niche markets

The Music Diaries | Jamaica's unsung musical heroes went above and beyond

SPORTS more
Preparing for greatness

Flourishing

SPISE 2017 wraps

Atlanta Jamaica Association awards 13 scholarships

PHOTO: Here's to you!

Should I really tell a recruiter my weaknesses?

3 STEM careers that let you work from home

POLITICS more
PoS mayor needs help for homeless centre

PNM taken aback by Kamla

COP to meet on way forward

PNP facing a hiding - Comrades in a struggle to keep St Mary seat from JLP after MP's death

Ain't no valley low enough in the PNP's quest for Jamaica House

'We want a young MP'

Public sector transformation will help businesses, says PM

BUSINESS more
Religion & Culture | Ipadawale: The journey home to Nigeria

Public sector transformation will help businesses, says PM

RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc Patron Green Economy Tournament …KSM Investment hands over Polo T/Shirts to four semifinalists.

David Jessop | Trump’s remarks give Venezuela breathing space

Reading versus audiobook consumption

Oran Hall | Assessing your financial capability

Yaneek Page | Does your start-up need a website

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
'I'm no hero', says British man injured while helping victims of Finland attack

Spanish police close in 'on suspect related to attacks' in Barcelona and Cambrils

Caregivers to the rescue! - RuFamSo head bats for social-initiative programme to reduce crime

Costly mistake! - Government to pay millions in compensation after motorist waits six years for police to release truck wrongfully seized

Real estate traders urged to keep up with laws

COK stages free health and pension fair

'Wi can't tek it nuh more'

RELATED STORIES
Trinidad court freezes assets of international terrorist

US names Trinidadian national as international terrorist

US names Trinidadian national as international terrorist

US, Arab allies hit IS strongholds in Syria, Iraq

Al-Qaida has changed shape, but is it weaker?

Al-Qaida calls for more attacks on embassies

German-Afghan man accused of al-Qaida membership

RECENT COMMENTS
Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tonii Monroe on a high
leslie: When i started suspecting my Husband was cheating,so i hired a private detective/hacker to spy into my husband email, facebook, photos on his phone and also whatsapp,snapchat,kik,SMS,MMS,call...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Barbara Guillaume: need hackers for hire? Do you need access to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? Well, globalworld.hacker@gmail.com want to know what your kids do on social networks or...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Tanya Albert: Hello, am Tanya Albert from United State. am happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr Ekpiku, the powerful herbalist...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...