Ten persons struck by lightning at Mystic Mountain

Jamaica Star - Saturday, August 17, 2017

Ten persons are now being treated at the St Annâs Bay Hospital after they were stuck by lightning at the Mystic Mountain tourist attraction in St Ann on Friday afternoon. Managing Director of the attraction, Mike Drakulich, confirmed the...read more

