New software to greatly improve monitoring of children in care

Jamaica Observer - Friday, August 17, 2017

GOVERNMENT is streamlining services within the child protection sector with the launch of the Child Case Management System (CCMS), incorporating the Social and Health Management (SOHEMA) software.Developed by Canadian software development company, Avocette, the software allows child protection...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Children’s homes to be renovated

Tertiary graduates to help clear backlog at OCR and CDA

Gov’t to review residential child care facilities

CDA rolls out child case management system

CDA to get child case management system

What Audrey could have done today!

Nanny State, take my rude child!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Police Chaplaincy Services Branch to fete children of cops next Thursday

Kingston Bookshop turns a new leaf in Portmore

Adding Sparks To Dancehall

Daminance Nah Give Up Nah Give Up Daminance

Rebel T for Florida Labour Day gig

Edley shines on African Girls

Barbee launches clothing line

SPORTS more
Jamaica's gold medal potential

World Tourism Organisation wants Bolt as special ambassador for major conference

Great Race set to power off tomorrow

TT take Junior Team bronze at CAREBACO

Eve welcomes return of FA Trophy

James, Carter to carry T&T

It’s party time again!

POLITICS more
Dominica establishes $15-m, 3% loan facility for manufacturing sector

Opposition wants FLA CEO out, update on activities at agency

Garcia: Small improvement in CAPE performance for 2017

Govt advances Court solution for Marcia’s 53 cases

Opposition consulted on new anti-crime law

‘Bridge’ to cross the divide

Windies toil

BUSINESS more
Bianca Jagger leads Nicaragua canal protest

Tourism arrivals up by 7 per cent in St Lucia

Dominica establishes $15-m, 3% loan facility for manufacturing sector

Guyana Gov't pleased with 2.2 per cent growth

Canada wants to curb surge in walk-in asylum

Cuba struggling against brain drain as professionals leave

Jamaica's gold medal potential

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Police Chaplaincy Services Branch to fete children of cops next Thursday

13 dead in Barcelona terror attack

Lottery scam suspect arrested after one year on run

Opposition wants FLA CEO out, update on activities at agency

Samuda hails police after shutdown of illegal slaughterhouse

Cops take flight

Jephthah Ford found guilty of corruption

RELATED STORIES
Children’s homes to be renovated

Tertiary graduates to help clear backlog at OCR and CDA

Gov’t to review residential child care facilities

CDA rolls out child case management system

CDA to get child case management system

What Audrey could have done today!

Nanny State, take my rude child!

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...