Freak storm damages homes in South Tdad

Trinidad Newsday - Friday, August 17, 2017

A tornado ripped through Rousillac, Dow Village in Orpouche and environs yesterday afternoon causing thousands of dollars in damage to at least 12 houses. Up to last evening, the residents were still without an electricity supply and employees of T&TEC were busy trying to restore it. Residents...read more

