In spite of oil’s corruptible nature…AFC Executives are not bribable – Gaskin

Kaieteur News - Friday, August 17, 2017

By Kiana Wilburg While there are a number of instances where oil has led many governments down the dark road of corruption, the Alliance For Change (AFC) is insisting that Guyanaâs officials would not be led astray. The Partyâs Executive members echoed these sentiments, among other...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Oil will not fall victim to vicious ‘friends and family’ culture – Trotman promises

AHI to move forward with Marriott Entertainment Complex

Nation’s health more valuable than tobacco revenue – Harmon

Govt. not keen on sending Tobacco Bill to Select Committee

GNIC/BIT TVET alliance to target oil and gas sector

Failure to activate all IT modules leads to rampant corruption, billion$ lost – GRA boss

BaiShanLin imports ended up in Regent St. Stores



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
CORRECTION & CLARIFICATION

'Twelfth Night' at Palace Cineplex this Sunday

For the Reckord | Intelligence linked to sense of humour

Entertainment community fears zones of special operation

Dancehall culture takes root in India

Artistes pledge to help make change - Agent Sasco among We Transform ambassadors

'Teddy' Johnson in for Genus

SPORTS more
White, Edwards hail planned grooms' seminar

Husbands lands four-timer at Woodbine

Ex-Olympic cycling champ Sanchez fails doping test

Big setback for 'The Axeman'

Fourth place for Thomas-Dodd a highlight - Vassell

Royal stars with bat, ball

Wartime to go all the way

POLITICS more
Venezuela rivals trade blame after jail shootout kills 37

‘Bridge’ to cross the divide

Windies toil

Relief for Indigent Property Taxes is Based on Process

More Audited Irregularities in G.S.T., B.D.F., but Not Lands or Finance

Californians once again want out of US union

Donald Trump slams removal of historic statues as Confederate figures come down

BUSINESS more
European Central Bank still concerned about low inflation

China warns Washington against 'trade war'

Fugitive's trail exposes Red Bull co-owners' offshore deals

Florida bans future investments in Maduro's Venezuela

Cuba struggling to keep professionals from leaving

Walmart online sales soar as it seeks to catch Amazon

Paymaster partners with CUNA Jamaica

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Legal action ensues over President’s directive to halt police promotions

Fourth place for Thomas-Dodd a highlight - Vassell

Venezuela rivals trade blame after jail shootout kills 37

Monuments around the world pay tribute to Barcelona terror attack victims: Eiffel Tower goes dark

Khan sets Oracle for feature

Reward to Return 3 Months’ Missing Erin Linarez

Murder Victim “Shot Up” at San Pedro House

RELATED STORIES
Oil will not fall victim to vicious ‘friends and family’ culture – Trotman promises

AHI to move forward with Marriott Entertainment Complex

Nation’s health more valuable than tobacco revenue – Harmon

Govt. not keen on sending Tobacco Bill to Select Committee

GNIC/BIT TVET alliance to target oil and gas sector

Failure to activate all IT modules leads to rampant corruption, billion$ lost – GRA boss

BaiShanLin imports ended up in Regent St. Stores

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...