BITU withdraws strike notice served on UDC

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, August 17, 2017

The labour ministry says the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union has withdrawn its strike notice served on the Urban Development Corporation (UDC). This followed a meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, between both parties this...read more

