Health Ministry denies claim of cannabis oil deal with Cayman businessman

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Jamaica's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Winston De La Haye, says a claim that a Cayman businessman is close to inking a deal to supply cannabis oil to the Health Ministry is false. In a release from the Ministry of Health this morning, De La Haye...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Women's health group takes issue with committee investigating dead babies

Challenges obtaining HIV medication resolved - De La Haye

Health Ministry says HIV medication shortage should ease Friday

De La Haye rejects claims of ZIKV neglect in Portmore

Zika test results Friday, 300 samples sent to lab

Jamaica doesn't have a culture of taking flu vaccines – De La Haye

JUST IN: Jamaica records second swine flu-related death



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reza Edge Of Illusion Shows On Sept 22 & 23

Wilchcombe: Angry new date wasn’t set for festival

World Creole Music Festival Tickets Now Available Online

Duane Pressure upbeat about new singles

Sah Jam seeks musical breakthrough

Full Chaarge Records banks on Charly Black's new song

Alpha Institute hitting the right note

SPORTS more
BUSINESS BYTE: Flow announces more winners in the ‘Watch out Summer’ campaign

DFA to award six scholarships

Meet Bermuda Football Player Jaden Masters

U15 Football: Cuba Defeat Bermuda 2 – 1

Meet Bermuda Football Player Jaden Masters

U15 Football: Cuba Defeat Bermuda 2 – 1

€95,000 for sustainable development projects in Dominica

POLITICS more
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif questioned in Pakistani corruption probe

BIA exec questions legality of NHI in its current form

Collie acknowledges no major policy moves for new govt yet

AG’s office lets five consultants go

$4 mil. upgrade for primary school

BPL fired three

Dominica establishes US$5.5 million loan facility for manufacturing sector

BUSINESS more
Press Release: FLIGHTS DISRUPTIONS DUE TO POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NINE

J.S. Johnson reports income decline; still reeling from Matthew

BIA exec questions legality of NHI in its current form

Bad loans blamed for BOB’s fourth quarter net loss

Collie acknowledges no major policy moves for new govt yet

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS-ECONOMY- Recovery Task Force to oversee recovery efforts following flood rains

White Mountains launches self-tender offer

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Barcelona terror attack: One arrested after van driven into dozens of pedestrians

Former constable charged with corruption

Van mows down crowd in Barcelona, 13 reported killed

Duncans Bay Development deny claims of illegal sand mining

Extradition plans underway for St James man nabbed in Trelawny

Arizona coaches impressed with Ayton

Aliv sponsors Special Olympics Bahamas Torch Run/Family Fun Day

RELATED STORIES
Women's health group takes issue with committee investigating dead babies

Challenges obtaining HIV medication resolved - De La Haye

Health Ministry says HIV medication shortage should ease Friday

De La Haye rejects claims of ZIKV neglect in Portmore

Zika test results Friday, 300 samples sent to lab

Jamaica doesn't have a culture of taking flu vaccines – De La Haye

JUST IN: Jamaica records second swine flu-related death

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...