Cook, Root shine for England in West Indies day/nighter

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, August 17, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom (AFP) â The first day/night Test in England saw Alastair Cook and Joe Root in the familiar position of rebuilding the innings after the West Indies made early inroads at Edgbaston on Thursday.England were 108 for two at lunch on the first day of the series...read more

