Peak hurricane season starts

Antigua Observer - Thursday, August 17, 2017

The peak period of the hurricane season started this week and residents are being urged to increase their vigilance and step up their disaster preparedness to minimise the effects on their lives, property and in the cases of farmers, their livelihood. Weather forecaster Bernell Simon told...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Fire Chief pleads, ‘don’t leave children alone’

Press Release: Cedar Grove Man Charged with Attempted Murder

Tearful day for mother and daughter as murder trial gets underway

Five Islands accident at 8:30

Police Shootout With Masked Man

NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft: Danny now category 3

Woman Gets Bail In Transport Board Saga



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
TOO MUCH BAGGAGE ... Spartan kicks Shaneke Williams out of Miss Jamaica World

Grace Jones documentary for Toronto Film Festival

Dancing for joy after third scholarship win

Faulkenberry’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Ending Run

GQ Magazine Releases Article On Cup Match

Marion Hall for 'Come Celebrate Jesus'

David anticipates tough battle against Reggae Boyz

SPORTS more
Meet Bermuda Football Player Nia Christopher

Patrick Nisbett Concludes Competing In Slovakia

Bermuda Boccia Team Begin Competition

Meet Bermuda Football Player Nia Christopher

West Indies vs England Test series begins

DeSilva-Andrade leads Bermuda at championships

DeSilva to pick up Cup Match award

POLITICS more
Former Dominica ambassador Corallo extradited to Italy to face charges

Caricom urged not to impose visa restrictions on Venezuelans

No staff reductions at TSTT, Massy

COP matter thrown out

Lee: Thank Kamla for Juniper

MSJ knocks Opposition on seabridge issue

Indarsingh calls for regular police patrols

BUSINESS more
Bribery Act affects individuals and entities

Colonial offers life insurance workshops

Conference season set to start

Drought and flooding cause major losses

Baseball star Strawberry to speak at summit

Crewless ships on the horizon

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 16 2017

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
BREAKING NEWS: Burglary at Starrin and Sons

Residents urged to exercise vigilance in order to detect counterfeit notes

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion gives birth to baby girl in India

Homeless man admits card theft

Police arrest two men as firearm is seized

Thomas found guilty of manslaughter

Dominican Kenneth James charged with cocaine trafficking in the USVI

RELATED STORIES
Fire Chief pleads, ‘don’t leave children alone’

Press Release: Cedar Grove Man Charged with Attempted Murder

Tearful day for mother and daughter as murder trial gets underway

Five Islands accident at 8:30

Police Shootout With Masked Man

NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft: Danny now category 3

Woman Gets Bail In Transport Board Saga

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
oliver: CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER as the touch of a magician on any cyber problem he delivers fast once ask to create an mspy application which allow you to know the location of a particular target, getting...

Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...