Three fired after BPL audit

Nassau Guardian - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

Three employees of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) were terminated today following a forensic audit at the company. The workers include an accounts payable clerk, an accounts filing clerk and a financial assistant. Secretary General of Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) Astrid Bodie...read more

