UPDATE: Petrojam says no one injured in early morning tank fire

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

ST ANDREW, Jamaica â Petrojam has reported that no one was injured when a tank caught fire at its refinery in Kingston about 4:00 am today.According to a release a short while ago from the company, it immediately activated its Emergency Response Plan, and the fire was extinguished by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Wheatley reports early morning fire at Petrojam

UPDATE: Petrojam fire will not affect gas supply, insists Wheatley

Petrojam says no disruption in gas supply anticipated

Gas supplied meets Gov't standard, Petrojam assures public

Ministry hails tanker driver, firefighters

Labour Ministry commends Fire Brigade on handling of gas tanker fire

Jamaican oil supplies secure after fire



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Student saves feathers for sensory tools

Govt may write off festival sponsorship

Central Constituencies Back To School Fun Day

Hanna wants Shaneke Williams removed from MJW pageant

World Cup dream begins at Horseshoe Bay

Life transformed thanks to Mirrors

App offers Winnow into Bermudas soul

SPORTS more
Sir Curtly gives Windies little chance against confident England

If Bolt can lose, so can Bayern, suggests German coach

Former Mr. Bahamas Hamilton earns pro card in bodybuilding and fitness

Fox’s play has picked up since joining Charlotte

Miller-Uibo, Thomas headed to Birmingham

DFA promises subvention to licensed clubs

Hockey: Bermuda Defeat Worcester Institute

POLITICS more
Manchester attack 'hero' stole purse from teenage victim's grandmother while she lay injured, court hears

An old soldiers final campaign

Act now! PAJ urges government to dust off ATI report and improve the law

NCTUB: Austerity measures that could affect workers being monitored

Dame Joan lashes back at Mitchell

PM, DPM lead verification process for Cabinet ministers

Roberts: Foulkes further vindicates PLP on jobs

BUSINESS more
Seminars For Life Insurance Awareness Month

Dominica Private Sector holds great potential in a challenged Caribbean says development specialist

Aliv continues rollout with upcoming opening of Bimini flagship store

NCTUB: Austerity measures that could affect workers being monitored

Employee recruitment drive has started at Baha Mar’s SLS

Roberts: Foulkes further vindicates PLP on jobs

Conyers pick seven for education awards

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Cosby forced to hire new lawyers for assault re-trial

Bird shooting season opens on Saturday

Manchester attack 'hero' stole purse from teenage victim's grandmother while she lay injured, court hears

Australia’s most infamous jihadist and his two young sons 'killed in airstrike on Isil'

Grace Mugabe 'invoking diplomatic immunity' over allegations she assaulted young South African model

Heather Heyer's mother addresses her memorial service: 'They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified...

Sarah Champion quits Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet after warning Pakistani men are raping white girls

RELATED STORIES
Wheatley reports early morning fire at Petrojam

UPDATE: Petrojam fire will not affect gas supply, insists Wheatley

Petrojam says no disruption in gas supply anticipated

Gas supplied meets Gov't standard, Petrojam assures public

Ministry hails tanker driver, firefighters

Labour Ministry commends Fire Brigade on handling of gas tanker fire

Jamaican oil supplies secure after fire

RECENT COMMENTS
Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

RECENT COMMENTS
Govt moving ahead with new gambling legislation
oliver: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Dominica hosting 2017 13 & Under Invitational Regional Netball Festival
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
stacey: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don’t try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship....

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
emma: I can’t believe what just happened,he did it again,A professional hacker just provided me full access to my kids phone calls, text messages and their social media accounts which means i can now...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...