Baby dolphin dies from stress surrounded by tourists taking photos  

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

Baby dolphin dies from stress surrounded by tourists taking photos ALL SECTIONS More Baby dolphin dies from stress surrounded by tourists taking photos A baby dolphin has died after getting stranded on a beach in Spain Credit: Facebook / Equinac 16 August 2017 12:05pm A baby dolphin stranded on...read more

