Guyana records 92.57 percent pass rate at CAPE

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

Government says that 851 candidates from nine secondary schools and four private institutions sat the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in May-June of 2017. Guyana achieved a 92.57% pass rate with Grades1- 5, against 86.74% last year, an increase of 7%. -16.47% of the entries...read more

