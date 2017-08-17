Iran in talks to buy 48 Airbus helicopters report says

Monday, August 17, 2017

DUBAI â Iran is holding talks with European plane maker Airbus to buy 48 helicopters for civilian use, an Iranian official was on Saturday quoted as saying, as Iran continues its shopping spree of Western...read more

