Traffic restrictions along O’Meara Road

Trinidad Newsday - Monday, August 17, 2017

STATE utility WASA says the need to install new sewer mains in Arima will mean traffic restrictions along a section of the O Meara Road next weekend. In a statement, WASA advised that from 8 pm on Friday August 18 to 5 am on Monday August 21, there will be traffic restrictions along the O Meara...read more

