Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown T&T…Fraser and Rahaman cop novice bronze; Dillon & Duke end 10th and 6th in RX division

Kaieteur News - Monday, August 17, 2017

While the RX pair of seasoned campaigner Dillon Mahadeo and Semonica Duke did not get on to the podium, the duo of debutants Stephen Fraser and Christina Rahman won respective bronze medals at the 2nd annual Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Police Sports Club looking to cop $1M first prize at Kares Boyce/Jefford Classic

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown – T&T… Mahadeo headlines strong 10-member team

Gatlin steals Bolt’s thunder to win gold in 100m World Championship final

GT Motorsports-organised Endurance Rental Cup…Team Nexus & Gizmos & Gadgets dominate

GT Motorsports’ Endurance Rental Cup…King, Rahaman, Vieira participation creating buzz

Controversial sale of Duke Street annexe to Gouveia… No evidence that board member Gouveia recused himself from transaction

Barbados IslandFit Games 2017 …Mahadeo, McDonald and McRae to represent Golden Arrowhead



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
US$1m for new look Fiction

Festival Queens should be given more spotlight - Past winners say attention only given during Emancipendence

We love reggae, say Brazil reps

Role Call

Blanche Blackwell remembered

D'Angel rocks old capital

Fiction 2.0 reopens in style

SPORTS more
Representative Guyana team beat Surinamese in 40-over cricket match

Warriors to lose Azad, Tanvir will stay as PCB recall 13 players for National duty

Guyana in four finals at Caribbean Badminton Championships

CONCACAF Group D Under-17 female World Cup qualifiers…Cuba beat Guyana 8-0 to advance to next round

Svitolina beats Wozniacki for Rogers Cup title

United thump hapless Hammers in EPL opener

Powell hits masterful century in West Windies warm-up

POLITICS more
Ja Cycling Federation AGM postponed

Australian deputy prime minister's future in doubt after he finds out he may have New Zealand citizenship 

'You would never find this lunacy in Paris' - German politician attacks English-speaking waiters in Berlin

COI into alleged plot to assassinate Pres. Granger has potential to ruin careers

Statement from DFP Political Leader on fatal accident which claimed the life of Penville men

Trump’s threat of military action could bolster Maduro

Trump’s threat of Venezuela military action could bolster Maduro

BUSINESS more
Rambharat works on farmers’ needs

T&T Sawmillers president: Industry not dying

Barbados ‘can lead’ digital finance

GTT customers unable to receive SMS from Digicel but able to send

Trump’s threat of Venezuela military action could bolster Maduro

One Communications July Share Repurchases

One Communications July Share Repurchases

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
ExxonMobil gun be de last straw to bruck Guyana back

Prosecutor under probe for tampering with high profile murder

President overstepped authority in directing PSC to halt police promotions – Christopher Ram

Getting rid of lottery scamming won't solve crime - PMI head

Crime, education and sports

White House defends Trump's response to Virginia violence

Convalescent centre saves $3.5m after AC overhaul

RELATED STORIES
Police Sports Club looking to cop $1M first prize at Kares Boyce/Jefford Classic

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown – T&T… Mahadeo headlines strong 10-member team

Gatlin steals Bolt’s thunder to win gold in 100m World Championship final

GT Motorsports-organised Endurance Rental Cup…Team Nexus & Gizmos & Gadgets dominate

GT Motorsports’ Endurance Rental Cup…King, Rahaman, Vieira participation creating buzz

Controversial sale of Duke Street annexe to Gouveia… No evidence that board member Gouveia recused himself from transaction

Barbados IslandFit Games 2017 …Mahadeo, McDonald and McRae to represent Golden Arrowhead

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Micheal: Hello i had my friend help me hack my ex's email, facebook, whatsapp,and his phone cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was a his phone number. he's email is...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Micheal: Hello i had my friend help me hack my ex's email, facebook, whatsapp,and his phone cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was a his phone number. he's email is...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....