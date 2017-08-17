ACDA presents participants with prizes for Emancipation

Kaieteur News - Monday, August 17, 2017

Â  The African Cultural Development Association (ACDA) held its Prize Giving ceremony on Thursday, to award several of this yearâs participants in the various categories of the Emancipation celebrations. The ceremony, hosted at ACDAâs Thomas Lands, Georgetown headquarters, included...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Four Horse Men / Emancipation Horse Race Meet…Banks DIH, Toolsie Persaud, Cummings Electrical, Delmur Shipping, Sankar on board

Entries close July 21 for Kennard Memorial Pre-Emancipation Meet

Entries roll in for Four Horsemen Emancipation Day one day horserace meet

Preparations moving apace for Four Horse men Emancipation Horserace meet

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

The names listed here owe City Council millions in rates and taxes

Santa Rosa Sec. receives balls & cash from Atkinson Brothers FC



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Evening of pure gold

'The Dark Tower' a cinematic lullaby

Carnival Monday and Tuesday Results

‘Bermuda Privateer’ Follows Adventures At Sea

Photos: Go Down Berries Concert On The Water

Not a one-man show - Positive impact of entertainment, everyone's job - Neita

Reggae's role in Ja's economic development

SPORTS more
Bolt exits

Holder’s dozen dooms Wildey

Usain Bolt pulls up hurt in final race as Britain win men’s 4x100m gold

Junior Cyclists Dominate BBA Presidents Cup

Photos & Results: Around The Island Boat Race

T&T wins gold in 4 x 400m relay

#ReturnToLondon: World Champs dismay ... injury hits Whilby in 4X400m final

POLITICS more
Australian deputy prime minister's future in doubt after he finds out he may have New Zealand citizenship 

'You would never find this lunacy in Paris' - German politician attacks English-speaking waiters in Berlin

COI into alleged plot to assassinate Pres. Granger has potential to ruin careers

Statement from DFP Political Leader on fatal accident which claimed the life of Penville men

Trump’s threat of military action could bolster Maduro

Trump’s threat of Venezuela military action could bolster Maduro

Prime Minister urges developed countries to assist SIDS with infrastructure

BUSINESS more
Rambharat works on farmers’ needs

T&T Sawmillers president: Industry not dying

Barbados ‘can lead’ digital finance

GTT customers unable to receive SMS from Digicel but able to send

Trump’s threat of Venezuela military action could bolster Maduro

One Communications July Share Repurchases

One Communications July Share Repurchases

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
1 coffin for 2 fire victims

Gunmen kill 17 in 'terrorist attack' on Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso

Rambharat works on farmers’ needs

Methodists to tackle violence

Gunshot victim remains positive

Crime fight on

Joint force

RELATED STORIES
Four Horse Men / Emancipation Horse Race Meet…Banks DIH, Toolsie Persaud, Cummings Electrical, Delmur Shipping, Sankar on board

Entries close July 21 for Kennard Memorial Pre-Emancipation Meet

Entries roll in for Four Horsemen Emancipation Day one day horserace meet

Preparations moving apace for Four Horse men Emancipation Horserace meet

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

The names listed here owe City Council millions in rates and taxes

Santa Rosa Sec. receives balls & cash from Atkinson Brothers FC

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Micheal: Hello i had my friend help me hack my ex's email, facebook, whatsapp,and his phone cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was a his phone number. he's email is...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

RECENT COMMENTS
Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Micheal: Hello i had my friend help me hack my ex's email, facebook, whatsapp,and his phone cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was a his phone number. he's email is...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....