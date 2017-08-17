CCCD Alumni Association to partner with JN for fundraiser in Toronto

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, August 17, 2017

The Canada Representative Office of The Jamaica National Group has partnered with the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (CCCD) Alumni Association, in Canada, to host its first fundraising dinner to acquire computers for the school.Maria...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Deaf can... brew coffee

Courtyard Nassau to open July 1

Brickdam Secondary NY Alumni Association gives back to alma mater

Sixth annual National Deaf Sports Day starts tomorrow

A beacon of hope for the deaf

Methodist Agogic Center hosts gala dinner in March

Christmas cheer for Manchester's disabled



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Alborosie releases 'Freedom & Fyah' in dub

Authentic sound system culture, a hard sell to sponsors

'Quick fix needed for Kingston's less than impressive cultural retention

Vere Johns unearthed musical talents, helped shape J'can music

Portie Film Festival to cast spotlight on Boston

Not a one-man show - Positive impact of entertainment, everyone's job - Neita

Poems

SPORTS more
Hamilton Green Cup Football continues on Friday in Linden

Hero CPL t20 cricket… Munro hits masterful unbeaten 70 as Warriors slump to 3rd successive loss

Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street Football… Future Stars, ESPN, Lot-20 flawless on opening night of group play

CONCACAF Group D Under-17 female World Cup qualifiers… Lady Jags clash with Cuba in final group match this evening @Lenora from 5pm

Slick Britain win 4×100 relay as Bolt pulls up

Poems

For electric cars to take off, more charging stations a must

POLITICS more
A New Era For Broadcasting

More than one year and still no coroner appointed – Nandlall

PM seeks to alleviate concerns about Broadcast Amendment Bill

Shadab to play out TKR home games

At least eleven dead as post-election unrest erupts in Kenya

Angela Merkel rounds on German car chiefs in opening election rally

UWI lecturer against the rise of businessmen-politicians in the Caribbean

BUSINESS more
Procter & Gamble takes calculated risk with 'The Talk' ad

For electric cars to take off, more charging stations a must

Rail and its future in the Caribbean

Bigger is not better - Optimise attendance at your strategic planning retreat

Stop counting other people's money

A steep financial hill to climb

The ABCs of handling a loss of use claim

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
No arrest in Chinese restaurant owner murder

When Exxon done wid Guyana you can’t even fry kakabelly

Bisram’s legal team questions extradition law

Assassination plot…Halted promotions include cops who testified at COI

Makyn The Shot

Black Watch Pass crash victim named

Glamour model Chloe Ayling says she was 'paralysed' with fear in kidnap ordeal as alleged captor implicates nine others

RELATED STORIES
Deaf can... brew coffee

Courtyard Nassau to open July 1

Brickdam Secondary NY Alumni Association gives back to alma mater

Sixth annual National Deaf Sports Day starts tomorrow

A beacon of hope for the deaf

Methodist Agogic Center hosts gala dinner in March

Christmas cheer for Manchester's disabled

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Micheal: Hello i had my friend help me hack my ex's email, facebook, whatsapp,and his phone cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was a his phone number. he's email is...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Micheal: Hello i had my friend help me hack my ex's email, facebook, whatsapp,and his phone cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was a his phone number. he's email is...

High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...