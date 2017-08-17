Poetry Book Explores Bermuda, Identity & More

Bernews - Saturday, August 17, 2017

Bermudian poet Nancy Anne MillerÂ has released a new poetry bookÂ entitled Island Bound Mail, which is described as exploring issues such as an...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Poetry Book Explores Bermuda, Identity & More

Bermudian Poet To Be Published In ‘Agenda’

Bermudian Poet To Be Published In ‘Agenda’

Nancy Anne Miller Named ‘Poet Of The Month’

Arise, think, speak and live!

Bermudian Author Publishes Poetry Collection

Bermudian Author Publishes Poetry Collection



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bright Temple AMEs summer cruise

Bridge Think ... and visualise your plays

Providing solace to patients

D’Aguilar: Talks underway to effect Nassau revitalization

Slight dip in joblessness

Poetry Book Explores Bermuda, Identity & More

Minister of Culture and Festivals: They will be paid

SPORTS more
Charlton misses final by less than a tenth of a second

Junior girls national team ready for Centrobasket

Miller-Uibo wins bronze in the 200m

Sport Scoreboard, August 12, 2017

Concacaf announce Under-15 details

Rangers primed for Counties repeat

Bermuda take pride in another shutout

POLITICS more
D’Aguilar: Talks underway to effect Nassau revitalization

Gomez: Comments were based on compassion, not politics

Slight dip in joblessness

People gave verdict on protest at election

Summer workers to identify working streetlights

Don’t blame PP for red sand shortage

Moonilal: Ministers obsessed with personal security

BUSINESS more
D’Aguilar: Talks underway to effect Nassau revitalization

Slight dip in joblessness

Somers Limited July 2017 Share Repurchases

Somers Limited July 2017 Share Repurchases

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting August 12

Bond bubble likely to deflate, not burst

Dont rack up debt if you can pay in full

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
NWC clamps down on water theft in Bogue Village, St James

Haitian man pleads guilty to drug charges

Three charged in Andros drug bust

Gomez: Comments were based on compassion, not politics

Slight dip in joblessness

Police Confirm Two Men Injured In Altercation

Burnt body of unidentified male found in Yeptons area

RELATED STORIES
Poetry Book Explores Bermuda, Identity & More

Bermudian Poet To Be Published In ‘Agenda’

Bermudian Poet To Be Published In ‘Agenda’

Nancy Anne Miller Named ‘Poet Of The Month’

Arise, think, speak and live!

Bermudian Author Publishes Poetry Collection

Bermudian Author Publishes Poetry Collection

RECENT COMMENTS
High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

RECENT COMMENTS
High hopes for Hi-Pro Denbigh fest
Kirsten Gray: If you feel your partner is cheating on you and you want to find out contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is good when it comes to this and his services are affordable he just helped me hack into my...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set