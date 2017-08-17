NSRL hits price of locally made uniforms

Nation News - Friday, August 17, 2017

THE PRICE OF SCHOOL UNIFORMS has gone up and sales have gone down. And it is all because of the National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL), says president of the Small Business Association Dean Straker...read more

