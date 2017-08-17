Man dies after fall from tree

Trinidad Newsday - Friday, August 17, 2017

A MACQUERIPE family is mourning the death of a relative who lost his balance and fell from a chenette tree in his neighbour's yard on Monday. An autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James revealed Bharat Ramadhin died as a result of massive head injuries consistent with the fall....read more

