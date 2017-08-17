Outpouring of support for Haleema

Trinidad Newsday - Friday, August 17, 2017

THERE was an outpouring of support from caring citizens for a Debe family who is seeking to raise TT$400,000 for their five-year-old daughter Haleema after their story was carried in yesterday's edition. Haleema is in urgent need of a bone marrow transplant to save her life. She has been...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Help save my child’s l

Shannen awaits surgery

Rotary club helps Shannen

Treatment that can 'cure' sickle cell denied to severe sufferers

Shiann needs $2m for operation

ABC’s Robin Roberts gets bone marrow transplant

Girl, 7, needs blood transfusion



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Veejay out again quickly, to retrieve losses

Festival shocker

Sealy: Crop Over too big for NCF

Bets

Stephen Marley moves to educate J'cans about marijuana

For the Reckord | Stephanie embarks on musical journey

No, thanks! - Bass Odyssey declines corporate support to preserve clash culture

SPORTS more
Naps hit Guyana U-15s for six in friendly

Stars look to widen lead at top

Naps hit Guyana U-15s for six in friendly

Veejay out again quickly, to retrieve losses

Goodwood hammers HV Milan in TFA

Five young players ready for

Richards snares 200m Bronze

POLITICS more
Law amendments cancelling broadcast licences offensive

Start with Thornhill Miss

Chelsea Manning photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue magazine

UWP commends China’s anti-corruption campaign

Jamaica remains open to investments from China – PM

DFP confident enough to contest next general elections

Kenya's opposition party claim election results rigged and demand Raila Odinga be made president

BUSINESS more
GML reports after tax loss

NCB Financial advances $0.04

ANSA McAL appoints new CEO

National Energy recovers US$3.56m

GML reports after tax loss

Study shows aviation sector contributes $20.6B to GDP

Law amendments cancelling broadcast licences offensive

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Three murder accused enraged

Let police probe

New info in Asami’s murder

National Energy recovers US$3.56m

Stars look to widen lead at top

Goodwood hammers HV Milan in TFA

Argentina whips Tfor hockey title shot

RELATED STORIES
Help save my child’s l

Shannen awaits surgery

Rotary club helps Shannen

Treatment that can 'cure' sickle cell denied to severe sufferers

Shiann needs $2m for operation

ABC’s Robin Roberts gets bone marrow transplant

Girl, 7, needs blood transfusion

RECENT COMMENTS
KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
Tiana: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
Allen James: This is a great news that i must share with you all i have been looking for a way to break into my wife phone because she has a pass-code on her phone and always receiving late night calls and...

Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...