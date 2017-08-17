Millions collected under traffic ticket amnesty

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, August 17, 2017

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that in the first three days of the traffic ticket amnesty up to August 4, some $15-million was collected. The amount was collected from just over 7,000Â persons at tax offices islandwide. The...read more

