Craft vendor robbed of $200,000 worth of hats

Jamaica Star - Thursday, August 17, 2017

A St Catherine man, who makes and sells straw hats, claims that he was robbed of more than $200,000 worth of goods while he was leaving the Denbigh Agricultural Industrial Food Show on the weekend.He is pleading to the driver of the taxi who fled...read more

