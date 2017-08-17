Coldwell Named #1 Office For Island Affiliates

Bernews - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Charlie Young, President & CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently congratulated Brian Madeiros, President of Coldwell Banker Bermuda...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Coldwell Named #1 Office For Island Affiliates

Bermuda Realty Recognizes 7 Staff Members

Morgan’s Point To Have Dedicated Sales Office

Trio celebrate 25 years at Coldwell Banker

Madeiros a global finalist in Coldwell Banker awards

Bermuda Realty Moves To The Cloud

Madeiros keeps Coldwell Banker awards in perspective



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Looking back to look forward for Carnival

Great showing at Campion College 'Roots'

Artistes, musicians called to enter peace competition

St Mary police fete infirmary residents

From Wichita to Kingston

J Links dreams of the Highlife

Richie Spice shares Healing

SPORTS more
Lambe & Carlisle Advance In Carabao Cup

International Teams Set For Atlantic Rugby Cup

Terceira & Lopes Return To Action In Belgium

Young Tennis Stars Battling In St Lucia

Carl Froch: Conor McGregor can shock Floyd Mayweather

Darya Klishina: Russian long jumper on being branded a traitor and competing at London 2017

TT Under-15 footballers held to 1-1 draw

POLITICS more
Earth Today | Jamaica takes first steps to increase emissions reduction commitments

Bustamante became PM at 78

Caribbean leaders discuss ongoing situation in Venezuela

Tolerance, respect and empathy for employees with HIV

Rambharat vows to take on ‘market cartels’

Cabinet looks to red sand shortage

I visit Police Academy

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 9 2017

Unlimited Rollover Data And Talk From Digicel

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 9 2017

Validus Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Coldwell Named #1 Office For Island Affiliates

Unlimited Rollover Data And Talk From Digicel

Online Zen Crystal Store Opens In Bermuda

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Video: August 10th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Young Guns shut down Unruly in Tyro football

Bride’s brilliant reaction to learning she’s victim of real-life wedding crashers

Anger over police plans to put down storm rampage dog  

St Mary police fete infirmary residents

This Day in History — August 10

Accused to do psychiatric evaluation after stabbing grand-niece

RELATED STORIES
Coldwell Named #1 Office For Island Affiliates

Bermuda Realty Recognizes 7 Staff Members

Morgan’s Point To Have Dedicated Sales Office

Trio celebrate 25 years at Coldwell Banker

Madeiros a global finalist in Coldwell Banker awards

Bermuda Realty Moves To The Cloud

Madeiros keeps Coldwell Banker awards in perspective

RECENT COMMENTS
Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...