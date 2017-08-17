NHT says credit bureau requirement will not affect usual mortgage loans

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Following concerns from contributors, the National Housing Trust has sought to explain that the introduction ofÂ credit reportingÂ requirementsÂ will not result inÂ contributors being deniedÂ access toÂ their usual mortgage loans.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
NHT says no credit bureau consultations needed

NHT says it will not use credit reports to deny loans to contributors

Improved benefits to NHT contributors take effect

NHT says it has been fair in dealing with crippled Kencot woman

House benefits

NHT increases loan limits

NHT amends its rule book



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
International Acts For Jamaica Poetry Festival 2017

Off The Rock: More Kiosks & New Cruise Ships

Off The Rock: Airports, Rental Cars & United

Off The Rock: Rental Kiosks & Tracking Points

Festivals Commission Commences Review of 2017 Carnival

New Festivals Commission Chairman wanted

Vybz Kartel helps Dutch Lamont to get buzz

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: Bermuda Hockey Team Win

Photos & Results: Bermuda Hockey Team Win

#ReturnToLondon: Mowatt ends fourth in 400m hurdles final

#ReturnToLondon: Historic fourth place for Thomas-Dodd in shot put event

Mexican football superstar Rafa Marquez and singer Julion Alvarez sanctioned by US treasury in 'largest ever action against drug...

#ReturnToLondon: Aisha Praught advances to women's 3000m steeplechase final

Rowling leads way for Swans

POLITICS more
Princess Diana would have been 'best grandmother ever' Earl Spencer says

PM: Barbados will not tolerate underworld justice system

Government refining special zones list

How Princess Diana kept her promise to Bosnian landmine victim

Caribbean leaders discuss ongoing situation in Venezuela

Financial services sector deserves good regulation for continued growth

Speaker: No need for new House to consider STB ruling

BUSINESS more
Argus shares fall 2.4

Customs Officers Amos & Lightbourne Promoted

Four chosen for PwC and Abic scholarships

Revenue administration system enhancements completed

Financial services sector deserves good regulation for continued growth

All eyes on Bahamas as conch stocks decline in Florida

Exuma farmers want greater role in reducing food imports

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Three fishermen missing after boat capsizes near Pedro Cay

Cops accused of kidnapping teen to be charged

O-Wrap: Powell gets 9 months… $15m collected in ticket amnesty… No World Champs medals for Ja on Day 6

St James man spotted with gun in hand, arrested

Police hunt for Cup Match brawl witnesses

#ReturnToLondon: Historic fourth place for Thomas-Dodd in shot put event

Cops accused of kidnapping teen to be charged

RELATED STORIES
NHT says no credit bureau consultations needed

NHT says it will not use credit reports to deny loans to contributors

Improved benefits to NHT contributors take effect

NHT says it has been fair in dealing with crippled Kencot woman

House benefits

NHT increases loan limits

NHT amends its rule book

RECENT COMMENTS
Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
Drugs fraud at West Dem. Hospital…Implicated couple released, but investigation continues – Police
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...