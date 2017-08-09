Press Release: Calvin Ayre appointed as Economic Envoy for technology development

Antigua Observer - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua and Barbuda â 9th August, 2017â¦ The Government of Antigua and Barbuda announces the appointment of Mr Calvin Ayre as a Special Economic Envoy with responsibility for advising on economic cooperation and commerce between Antigua and Barbuda and other sovereign...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
National Athlete Pleads For Support

Editorial: Antiguan criminal mastermind.

Antigua U12 girls team moves on to finals

Press Release – Sandals letter to Minister Michael

Liat: Flights Disruptions Due To Tropical Storm Don #4

Winter comes to Westeros with dose of revenge in new ‘Game of Thrones’

Bahamas re-states support for CARICOM



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
New Festivals Commission Chairman wanted

Vybz Kartel helps Dutch Lamont to get buzz

Serani celebrates his 'team' with top producers

Wayne Wonder gets musical high off 'Falling'

Jimmy Cliff honoured twice in one day

Sean Kingston signs Tommy Lee

Is Kasanova alive? - missing deejay's Instagram post raises hope

SPORTS more
Gardiner rival forced to pull out of men’s 400m final

Bowie, Ahye pull out of women’s 200m; Miller-Uibo a favorite for gold

Gaither, Miller-Uibo, Strachan all make women’s 200m semis

Silver for Steven Gardiner

Top Female Squash Stars Head For Bermuda

Video: 50th Anniversary Of 1967 Pan-Am Games

Sport Scoreboard, August 9, 2017

POLITICS more
Speaker: No need for new House to consider STB ruling

Smith: Wilchcombe would be bad pick for PLP chairman

Govt cleaning up ‘oversights’ in board appointments

Dames will address status of police chief at appropriate time

Govt dealing with AC in courts

Gomez backs Ellis’ view that Gibson was treated inhumanely

Dame Joan: Davis’ call for protest inappropriate

BUSINESS more
Exuma farmers want greater role in reducing food imports

Meetings-based website touting Baha Mar as new convention mecca

Outages and billing concerns addressed in BPL consumer protection plan

Time for truth about Montserrat’s economy

New Eco-Conscious Baby & Child Store Opens

Axis highlights global energy storage sector

Tanker operator posts 15.9m loss

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Dames will address status of police chief at appropriate time

Man on ammo charge gets six years

Man admits to gun charge

Man charged with manslaughter in Fox Hill shooting

Gomez backs Ellis’ view that Gibson was treated inhumanely

Dame Joan: Davis’ call for protest inappropriate

More than $3 million in drugs seized

RELATED STORIES
National Athlete Pleads For Support

Editorial: Antiguan criminal mastermind.

Antigua U12 girls team moves on to finals

Press Release – Sandals letter to Minister Michael

Liat: Flights Disruptions Due To Tropical Storm Don #4

Winter comes to Westeros with dose of revenge in new ‘Game of Thrones’

Bahamas re-states support for CARICOM

RECENT COMMENTS
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...