Annisette tells Govt: Talks must not be PR stunt

Trinidad Newsday - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

THE labour movement does not believe Government's conversation on issues affecting the nation is genuine at this time says National Trade Union Centre president general Michael Annisette. Any conversation moving forward, he told reporters yesterday at the launch of Government's revised policy on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Labour’s grim view of Govt

3 trade unions ready for Labour Day

PM explains HSF drawdown to NATUC

Labour Minister: Huge bill to settle negotiations

NATUC meets Finance Minister

Rethink property taxes

Annisette hits Govt



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Editorial: Drunken revelry

Those ‘Birds’ are out again

Time to jam

Verdi's Nabucco | Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

The Dark Tower | One swore to protect it, one swore to destroy it

Join us for spectacular alternative content

Armed Response | Action, horror and suspense

SPORTS more
Usain Bolt’s final race was a disappointing but fitting farewell

Sunshine Girls opt out of Caribbean showpiece over ranking concerns

TT men’s hockey team advance to semis

Hackett books spot in women’s 200m semis

New TKR member offers encouragement at Digicel event

Young basketballers boost skills at Jumpstart Clinic

TTFA offering ticket package for Jamaica, Honduras matches

POLITICS more
Labour Ministry launches HIV/AIDS workplace policy

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women mock politician who told stalked woman she shouldn’t have been out ‘so late at night’

Look Loy vs Ottley for SL presidency today

Cry fuh yuh own calf and Guyana is a calf

Verdi's Nabucco | Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

Dominica to finalise geothermal plant design, seeks World Bank financing

COJ slashes wait time for business services

BUSINESS more
New TKR member offers encouragement at Digicel event

Aussie-Trini for recession forum

Losses mount due to red sand shortage

Small business launches loyalty app

GHL profits up 19 per cent

CIF declines $0.50

Earlier planning or biannual Grand Gala suggested

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Gunplay in Laventille after former Brigadier boasts of TTDF success

Missing teen found murdered

Double murder in Belmont

Father of Kenneth Noye's victim feels 'totally let down' that M25 killer will be moved to open prison

Amber Rudd signals support for increase in use of stop and search powers to tackle violent crime

Paris attack: Police hunt BMW driver who mowed down six French soldiers

Tyre stolen in broad daylight

RELATED STORIES
Labour’s grim view of Govt

3 trade unions ready for Labour Day

PM explains HSF drawdown to NATUC

Labour Minister: Huge bill to settle negotiations

NATUC meets Finance Minister

Rethink property taxes

Annisette hits Govt

RECENT COMMENTS
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...