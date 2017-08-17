UDC to temporarily close AquaSol Beach Park

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has closed the AquaSol Beach Park, also known as Walter Fletcher Beach on the Montego Bay Hip Strip, effective yesterday.The UDC said that closure of the beach to the public is to facilitate the rehabilitation...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
New Dunn's River park a big draw for minors

UDC to get new commercial arm

UDC to construct $700-m beach park in Montego Bay

UDC seeks proposals for development of Catherina Hall complex in MoBay

Road closure for Dennis Brown concert downtown Kingston

Work resumes on Montego Bay's ‘Hip Strip’

Cruise with a Cause rocks Montego Bay



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Grace Jones to unmask

Those ‘Birds’ are out again

CP takes the Road March Crown

UPDATED: For the Reckord | 'Rescue' docudrama launched to 'save our people'

Video: Singer Posts Video Of Her Fall At Concert

Video: Singer Posts Video Of Her Fall At Concert

St. Paul AME To Host Gospel Jazz Concert

SPORTS more
Ahye struck down by virus

TKR looks to continue winning ways

Hetmyer entertains, Brathwaite fails in rain-hit draw

Those ‘Birds’ are out again

Caribbean pain in England

Omiss wins second Multisport Series event

Erin FC, Giants continue to lead in SFA

POLITICS more
COJ slashes wait time for business services

Walker earns WASA draw with Guaya United

O.W. East’s Aragon Predicts Victory in Sugar City

Holness talks tough after murder of 17 year old

PM to launch National Youth Summer Employment Programme

UN slams Venezuela on 'excessive force' as tensions rise

Meadowbrook student's killing will not be in vain, PM vows

BUSINESS more
RBS picks Amsterdam as post-Brexit EU base

Nigerian protesters demand sick president return or quit

Saudi billionaire to invest US$800m in Egypt tourism

Coming to you from a Cairo village: Egypt's first minicar

McDonald's to nearly double outlets in China

Guyana on track to achieving record gold production

In Rio, office workers join the ranks of the homeless

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
In Rio, office workers join the ranks of the homeless

Condemnation for Mickolle's murder

'No rapist here!'

Taxi operators demand

Police project murders could total 1,526 this year

Ex-cop accused of holding woman by throat for court today

Walker earns WASA draw with Guaya United

RELATED STORIES
New Dunn's River park a big draw for minors

UDC to get new commercial arm

UDC to construct $700-m beach park in Montego Bay

UDC seeks proposals for development of Catherina Hall complex in MoBay

Road closure for Dennis Brown concert downtown Kingston

Work resumes on Montego Bay's ‘Hip Strip’

Cruise with a Cause rocks Montego Bay

RECENT COMMENTS
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code
ETHAN PEDRO: GLOBAHACKING CONSULTANT We are No 1 leading IT Company in United State * Hack and UPGRADE UNIVERSITY GRADES * Hack into any BANK WEBSITE * Hack into any COMPANY WEBSITE * Hack into any GOVERNMENT...

Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...