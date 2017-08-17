New faces given junior ministerial roles

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

Senators Crystal Caesar, Vance Campbell and Jason Hayward and backbencher Tine Furbert have been appointed junior ministers in a ceremony at Government House. Ms Caesar will take on the junior portfolios of tourism, home affairs and economic development, and Mr Campbell will take finance,...read more

