Education ministry rejects claims by St Andrew High School for ‎girls

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

The Ministry of Education has rejected claims by the St Andrew High School for Girls that no attempt was made to contact the institution before it was named among schools charging exorbitant fees. See full statement below from education ministry:...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Education Ministry fires back at St Andrew High for 'misleading' claims

MoE provides additional $200 million to schools

Ruel Reid says money available to meet funding shortfall at schools

Reid warns of 'strong action' against schools that breach fee policy

Bigger, better budget - Principal says school better off under new fee regime

Schools agree to cooperate with new funding policy

Schools agree to cooperate with auxiliary fees policy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fewer passengers getting off cruise ships in Nassau

Ras Astor Black wants to create reggae village in Trelawny

Third World for MBBC 75th anniversary celebration

Patrons rise early for Solar Breakfast Party

Dre Larenz banking on his versatility

Fun galore at MoBay Jerk Fest

Aidonia says 'Yeah Yeah' to Europe

SPORTS more
BTA, Flora Duffy Team Up To Promote Bermuda

Racehorses are failing drugs tests because their grooms are peeing in stables

Blue Waters murder trial begins

Hail the king ... Entertainers say thanks to the Legend

Stand by our athletes - Artistes encourage J'cans to support team

London 2017 | August 8 schedule #ReturnToLondon

Johnson confident ahead of upcoming fight

POLITICS more
Opposition Leader condemns murder of Meadowbrook student, urges community to work with police

Government will to give second chance to young people if they move away from crime

Video: Minister Caines On Anti-Crime Initiatives

Live Video Replay: Junior Ministers Sworn In

DFP’s new leader confident that his party can win a general election

Phillips urges community to help bring Meadowbrook student killers to justice

Ras Astor Black wants to create reggae village in Trelawny

BUSINESS more
Fewer passengers getting off cruise ships in Nassau

Lane joins Willis Towers Watson in Bermuda

Campbell: Proposed traffic system deserves discussion to ‘weigh benefits to society’

Farmer: Bahamas should consider timetable for electric cars switch

Tourism minister laments drop in stopover visitors to GB

D’Aguilar: 55% growth in ministry’s staff under former govt

Argo Group profit jumps 48 to 46m

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Government will to give second chance to young people if they move away from crime

Video: Minister Caines On Anti-Crime Initiatives

Video: Minister Caines On Anti-Crime Initiatives

Dom Rep police arrest Haitian, seeking others in visa scam

Phillips urges community to help bring Meadowbrook student killers to justice

Racehorses are failing drugs tests because their grooms are peeing in stables

Blue Waters murder trial begins

RELATED STORIES
Education Ministry fires back at St Andrew High for 'misleading' claims

MoE provides additional $200 million to schools

Ruel Reid says money available to meet funding shortfall at schools

Reid warns of 'strong action' against schools that breach fee policy

Bigger, better budget - Principal says school better off under new fee regime

Schools agree to cooperate with new funding policy

Schools agree to cooperate with auxiliary fees policy

RECENT COMMENTS
Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

RECENT COMMENTS
Faris says Govt tackling land fraud
maria: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Bermuda Golfers Win Kitty Michael Invitational
OLIVER: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...