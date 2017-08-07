Watch: F18 fighter jets take off from USS George HW Bush off the coast of Scotland

Telegraph UK - Monday, August 17, 2017

Watch: F18 fighter jets take off from USS George HW Bush off the coast of Scotland ALL SECTIONS More Watch: F18 fighter jets take off from USS George HW Bush off the coast of Scotland F18 jets takes off from USS George HW Bush off the Scottish coast 00:53 7 August 2017 1:24pm A US jets takes off...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Thieves return stolen bike with 'awesome' apology note

Watch: 'It's ridiculous': Commuters face disruption at Waterloo

Turkey's Erdogan demands coup defendants wear brown uniforms after 'Hero' t-shirt row

Pictures of the day: 7 August 2017

How to holiday like a politician

US Navy's £4.7bn USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier sails into Stokes Bay

Ministry of Defence facing 'hundreds of millions in hidden costs' for new fighter jets



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cup Match Afterparty Held At Fort St. Catherine

Cindy gets Carifesta call

Busy adds spin to pop single

High 'Spiritz' in Negril

INique gets dream start in music

Exciting 'Girls Trip' may induce crowd frenzy

Dainalyn crowned St Elizabeth's first Festival Queen

SPORTS more
London 2017 | August 7 schedule #ReturnToLondon

Sport Scoreboard, August 7, 2017

Bermuda name squad for under-15 tournament

Hall signs new contract at Limerick

Smith and Haley prove difference for Flyboys

Carlington and Greaves keep their cool

Nagel bidding to race in Volvo Ocean Race

POLITICS more
A tale of two election campaigns

Activist: Time for youth-centric politics

Minister Cuffie pays tribute to Malcolm Jones

Fix the flooding, our roads — residents demand

Need for sport rewards and recognition policy

PM charges alumni to invest in young people at J. C Chandisingh reunion

BIGDADDYKOOL, PERFECT NEIGHBOUR to clash for Prime Minister's Stakes

BUSINESS more
Video: ‘Bermuda Calling’ For New Yorkers

BSX down 10.5 points

SP MA to continue in reinsurance space

Stylish new bags are Bermuda Born

NHT to start using credit reports

Digicel NBA Jump start camp jumps-off in T&T

Indarsingh tells unions: Confront Govt on surrender to IMF

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Vehicle Disabled On South Road In Paget

Thieves return stolen bike with 'awesome' apology note

Smith and Haley prove difference for Flyboys

Seven arrested in attack on military base

Newsflash Video & Weekend Reports, Photos

Martial Arts: Andrea McKey Wins In Maryland

Girl aged 23 months killed after runaway Range Rover rolls down hill

RELATED STORIES
Thieves return stolen bike with 'awesome' apology note

Watch: 'It's ridiculous': Commuters face disruption at Waterloo

Turkey's Erdogan demands coup defendants wear brown uniforms after 'Hero' t-shirt row

Pictures of the day: 7 August 2017

How to holiday like a politician

US Navy's £4.7bn USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier sails into Stokes Bay

Ministry of Defence facing 'hundreds of millions in hidden costs' for new fighter jets

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Bolt's showmanship on track will be missed
If you are in need of a: If you are in need of a hacker to catch your cheating spouse or increase data base or school grade and many more contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is in the right position to help you in any way...

Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Bolt's showmanship on track will be missed
If you are in need of a: If you are in need of a hacker to catch your cheating spouse or increase data base or school grade and many more contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is in the right position to help you in any way...

Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...